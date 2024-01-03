Spanish Deep Throat says Developer_Direct will take place by the end of January , with about a week or so between the official announcement by Microsoft and the actual broadcast of the event. The timing, if confirmed, would be similar to that of last year's Developer_Direct, announced on January 11th for the 25th of the same month.

According to the sources of the insider eXtas1s, Xbox's 2024 could start in a sparkling way with a new showcase “Developer_Direct” which could be scheduled in the coming weeks. Not only that, a presentation should take place during the event new game from DoubleFine with lots of possible surprise shadow drop .

Is KILN the new game from DoubleFine?

eXtas1s also added that the new game from Double Finethe studio of Tim Schafer author of Pyschonauts 2, which will have dimensions similar to those of Hi-Fi Rush, that is, a project with a considerable budget but far from triple-A productions. The insider speculates that the title in question could be KILN , a trademark registered by Microsoft in the autumn of 2022, but specifies that it does not state absolute certainty.

Considering what happened last year with Hi-fi Rush, eXtas1s does not exclude a possible shadowdrop of the new Double Fine game, namely the immediate publication simultaneously with the announcement on PC, Xbox and obviously Game Pass.

Naturally, take what is reported above for what it is, that is, a set of rumors without official confirmation and speculation, awaiting any announcements from Microsoft in the next few days.