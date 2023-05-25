Xbox was on the lookout for Playstation Showcase and he made it known through a publication that could be seen on the official Twitter account where they published all the games announced at the Sony event that will reach their platform.

The text of the tweet can be interpreted as: “How good this group looks!” or “What a handsome group!” the intention is the same and is accompanied by an image with thumbnails of Immortals of Aveum, Ghost Runner II, Marathon, Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater, Dragon’s Dogma II, Alan Wake 2, The Plucky Squire, Teardown, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Neva, Cat Quest and The Thalos Principle II.

What a good looking group 😎 pic.twitter.com/eDZo8vTXtB —Xbox (@Xbox) May 24, 2023

As mentioned, all these titles, despite having been announced in the Playstation Showcase They will arrive not only on Xbox but on various platforms.

Via: Twitter