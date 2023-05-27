We are at that time of the year in which numerous rumors begin to circulate relating to summer videogame events which raise the bar of the players’ hype, often too much. This time it was eXtas1s who played the charge, the leaker who in the past revealed the gameplay of Hideo Kojima’s alleged Overdose, who claims that at theXbox Games Showcase of June will be presented two games “absolutely fantastic” that will leave people”without words“.

Deep gorge unfortunately did not give specific indications, but talk about “unexpected games” therefore we can exclude titles such as Gears 6 a priori, given that it is very probable that sooner or later a new game in the series of The Coalition will be made and we would not be surprised if it were one of the protagonists of the green crusade event.

Rather, wanting to give credit to this indiscretion, we can assume that they could be new IPs and/or the return of historic franchises that have not graced the stage of a major event for some time.

We’ll see, but in any case we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt. On the other hand, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth: we remind you that the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct will be broadcast at 19:00 Italian on Sunday 11 June. Among the protagonists of the event there will be Forza Motorsport, as confirmed by Turn 10 which also presented the official cover of the game.