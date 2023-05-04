During a long and interesting interview granted to the Kinda Funny podcast, Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, also got to talk about theXbox Showcase of 11 June, reiterating that gods will be announced during the event new games and that updates will be given on some of those already presented.

Spencer also said he didn’t want to overestimate too much the showcase, because transparency is the best policy to practice in the world of video games.

Spencer: “I think transparency is the best policy in the gaming world, so I’m not going to try to overstate the Showcase, but we’re going to be announcing some things people haven’t seen, some new games, and we’re going to give updates to some of the stuff that’s already been announced.”

In fact, Spencer reiterated what Microsoft had already communicated by announcing the date and times of the event. He rightly did not provide details on what will be presented, but an interview was certainly not the right time to do it.

