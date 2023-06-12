Yesterday a new summer edition of the video games that will soon arrive on consoles was held Xbox, and although exclusivities have been released, there are also third-party titles that have attracted attention. That means, that some of them are not only going to appear on consoles of Microsoftbut they will do the same in those belonging to sony.

And it is obvious that franchises like Person They can no longer remain exclusive, we have already seen that since Atlus is more open both with Microsoft as with Nintendo. So titles like Persona 3 Reload, Tactics and also the new Metaphor Re Fantazio they will reach everywhere, that includes PlayStationwhere some of these franchises were born.

Here is the list of everything that adds up to sony:

–Star Wars Outlaws

– Persona 3 ReLoad

–Pay Day 3

–Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

–Fallout 76: Atlantic City

–Path of the Goddess

–The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

– Persona 5 Tactics

– Jusant

–Still Wakes the Deep

– Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

–Cities: Skylines II

– Metaphor: ReFantazio

With all this it is implied that the exclusivities are less and less, since deals of this type have to be as strong at the level of sagas as final fantasy in order to be achieved. The rest are games from their own studios that this time are not so restrictive, this is due to the fact that they are also released on the pc.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: It was obvious that not everything was going to be exclusive to Xbox, it also happens with the matter of Sony events. So, that they appear in these presentations does not mean that there are exclusivity agreements.