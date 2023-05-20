L’Xbox Showcase of June 11, 2023 is fast approaching and, as easily predictable, some false listings of the games to come introduce yourself. One in particular has found the denial of several insiders, who have branded it as a fake, as evident from some details.

The Xbox Curator Twitter account reported the list, without giving an explanation of how it got it, but also inclined to consider it unreliable. In any case, the presence of several errors makes it easy to understand that it is a beautiful and good fake.

Meanwhile, it seems like the confirmation of all the rumors of the past few months, so much so that it appears more like a wish list than something concrete (take the presence of Fallout New Vegas 2 or Scalebound). Furthermore, there are some clerical errors, such as incorrectly reported titles, such as Hellblade II, incomplete, Hollow Knight Silksong, spelled “Sliksong”, or the attribution of Forza Motorsport to Playground Games and not to Turn10 or still using the working name for the supposed Halo “Tatanka,” which doesn’t make sense in an official list, as well as pointing it out as a surprise launch during the show.

There would also be a discussion about the surprise launch of Scalebound, but let’s skip it. You will have understood that the reports are not to be trusted and, in general, we advise you to be wary of such lists, unless they come from reliable sources.