According to Jez Corden, reporter for Windows Central, Microsoft during theXbox Games Showcase 2023 will feature some games which will also come to market in more than a yearcontrary to what has been seen in the past.

As you may know, the aim of the last editions of the green crusade summer conference has always been to include only games to be released within 12 months of the event. Of course, there have been cases of titles that have not respected this rule due to postponements, see Starfield for example, but they are a minority compared to the total.

However, according to Corden, Microsoft will change its strategy this year as some of the games it has heard about from its sources will be released in more than a year. All in all, this seems like a plausible hypothesis, if we consider i numerous first-party studies of Microsoft, some of which are working on multiple projects at the same time, such as Arkane, or which have not shown anything concrete for some time now, such as The Coalition (which seems to be completely focused on Gears 6). Surely among the games in development there will be some ready to be presented to the general public, but not very close to publication.

In any case, take this information for what it is, that is, rumors without official confirmation. In the meantime, we remind you that the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct is scheduled for 19:00 Italian on Sunday 11 June.