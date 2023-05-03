A few months ago, Xbox warned that they would be having surprises in the middle of the year, this with a presentation of the games to come, as well as some that we still do not know to date. And now, the exact date for two major events that also covers the company’s next AAA premiere has been revealed, Starfield.

First of all, through its official pages it is confirmed that on June 11, users will be able to watch the next Games Showcase gaming division Microsoft, with titles that had no date and some new ones from the company’s own studios. Immediately after this ends, the live stream will take place. Starfieldshowing a lot of his gameplay.

The transmission begins at the sharp of the 10 am pacific timethat means that the fans of Mexico you will be able to see it from 11:00 am. In addition, on previous occasions it has been mentioned that it will last just over an hour. The channels available to enjoy the broadcast are Youtube, Twitch and Facebook. Something that is striking is that there will be live assistance in selected countries.

The show will be available in 30 different languages, so all you have to do is search for the channel Youtube available in your region, which will make this a more comfortable experience for fans who are not 100% used to hearing and translating English.

Remember that in Atomix we will have full coverage of both broadcasts.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Wow, it will be a heavy day, because I don’t know why Xbox likes to do these events every Sunday. I imagine it’s so that the fans can relax and watch the performance in the comfort of their homes.