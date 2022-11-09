This year has been difficult for Xboxgiven that two great releases such as redfall Y Starfield they have been delayed to have more opportunity to polish the mechanics and get them out in the most optimal way. own microsoft has stated that both will arrive before the second half of 2023 and it seems that now a clearer clue has emerged.

In recent months there has been speculation which of the two games is going to be released first, Xbox responded to the question, confirming that redfall will be released before Starfield . If these two games have their first half release windows, Redfall is likely to arrive in March/April, while Starfield It would go to May/June. Then they should be able to be played before the E3 2023.

For those who don’t know Starfieldthis is its description:

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, create any character you want and explore with a Unprecedented freedom as you embark on an epic journey to solve mankind’s greatest mystery. We are in the year 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system. , establish new planets, and live as a space-faring people.From humble beginnings as a space miner, you’ll join the Constellation, the ultimate group of space explorers searching for rare artifacts across the galaxy, and navigate the vast expanse from Settled Systems.

The game launches in Xbox Series X/S and PC. also comes to Game passes on day one.

Via: comic book