In recent weeks, there has been much news regarding Xbox exclusive games. In the first place, Microsoft itself shared through its blog a list of the games that will reach the Xbox family exclusively during this year 2021. Subsequently, we have learned that the company would have more exclusive games to be announced, as assured by a EA developer DICE, or Jez Corden on a podcast.
Now, Microsoft itself has been the one who has shared New details on unannounced Xbox exclusive games through the Xbox France blog. In addition, he has also shared a brief information about other projects already announced such as Halo Infinite or Perfect Dark.
Xbox Shares New Unannounced Exclusive Game Details
Among the details of exclusive unannounced Xbox games that the people of Redmond have spoken especially highlights what is related to the people of The Coalition, on which they have assured the year 2020 has been enormously productive for them with the launch of Gears Tactic and Gears 5 Hivebusters, and that although they have not yet been unveiled new projects, there will be news shortly.
Another issue of great importance for Xbox fans is related to Bethesda, because after confirming its acquisition by Microsoft we have not known anything about the projects that are working exclusively for Xbox. However, as they ensure in the publication, they will share new details of these studies throughout the year.
Two big unannounced exclusive games coming to Xbox in 2021
In addition, the company has also ensured that Xbox Game Studios would continue to make several alliances with other studios for this year, such as Dontnod Entertainment and Tell Me Why, so it seems that this year we will have news about second games again party that will come exclusively to the Xbox family.
As we have commented, there have also been details of games already announced such as Halo Infinite or Perfect Dark, on which it has been ensured that we will have more news throughout this year.
