Microsoft is already warming up its engines for the celebration of E3 2021. A couple of weeks ago, those from Redmond definitively confirmed the date and time of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, the conference that both companies will do jointly at this year’s E3 edition. .

This announcement was accompanied by the cover image of this news, which was the subject of speculation by countless fans, according to which Microsoft would have ensured the presence of Forza Motorsport and Starfield at its conference, due to small details present in it.

Xbox shares alternate image from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

However, today we learned that this is not the only image that Xbox has shared about its E3 2021 conference. As reported by the well-known user Klorbille, the company has shared a alternate image from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, with Halo as the main and only protagonist.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021

This alternative image replaces the lower part of the previous image, eliminating what would presumably be Starfield’s planet, to show a Halo scenario, ultimately starring the Warthog that we will see in Halo Infinite. In this way, it seems clear that Microsof’s intention is none other than to imply that the game developed by 343 Indusitries will be the star of the event.

For now, we can only wait to see if Xbox will continue to share others alternate images from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, thus giving us the opportunity to know some clue about what we can expect from the show. If not, we will know all the surprises they have in store for us next Sunday the 13th at 7:00 p.m.