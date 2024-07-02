Recently on PlayStation consoles it was reported that the game servers had gone down slightly, something that was strange to a certain extent, since Sony has shown to have a solid infrastructure that has rarely gone offline. Meanwhile, it seems that competitors are not far behind, since many users of Xbox They have reported that they are unable to log in to play numerous titles, in addition to not having the freedom to make transactions in the console store.

Through the official account of Twitter The official of the brand has mentioned that they are aware of what is happening, so they are already getting to work, because although there are people who can still play online, there are many others who are trying to access without any success. So it will be a matter of hours for everything to be restored, but it could be until the end of today.

We are aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live. We’re investigating! Please follow here and on our status page for updates. https://t.co/kQKp1MgssY — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) July 2, 2024

Even some users mentioned that they are trying to play simple things and free to play, but there is no way they can access titles that they usually return to with high frequency, including Fortnite, Fall Guys and many more that remain in effect due to small transactions. Added to this is the fact that they are not allowed to try out some Game Pass video games, as many of them require verification of the active subscription in order to work and approve the game.

Here are the features of the online service:

Xbox’s online service is called Xbox Live. It is an online gaming and digital services platform developed by Microsoft for its Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and is also compatible with PCs through Windows integration. It has been instrumental in the growth of the online gaming community, allowing for the creation of a social network focused on gaming. Since its launch, it has continually evolved to offer more services and improve the user experience. First launched in 2002, Xbox Live has gone through several iterations and improvements. Initially available only on the original Xbox, it expanded to the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and most recently the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Each new console generation has brought improvements to Xbox Live’s infrastructure and services.

For now, players must wait until the servers are fixed by Microsoft.

Author’s note: Things seem to be calmer on the servers at this point, but the maintenance team will probably have to do a double check to make sure there’s no room for error or something.