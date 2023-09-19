Through a document that should have remained secret, at least for the moment, Microsoft has leaked some information about the upcoming brand hardware Xbox coming in the next few months. Among these we find a new model of Xbox Seriesa new Xbox Series S it’s a new type of controller equipped with haptic feedback standard on both new consoles.

The new Xbox Seriescode name “Brooklyn” maintains the column design, but will be completely circular, a real black cylinder without any disc drive. According to the document, the internal hard drive will be from 2TB, will have a Bluetooth 5.2 radio connection and support for Wi-Fi 6E, while the PSU power will be reduced by 15%. The release is scheduled for the month of November 2024 priced at $499.

The new model of Xbox Series S called “Ellewood” will instead arrive at September of the same year at the price of $299. It will be equipped with a hard drive from 1TB. Also this version of Xbox Series S it will be updated with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and will include the new controller.

Finally, let’s talk about “Sebile”, the true rival of Sony DualSense. It will be announced later this year and, in addition to haptic feedback, it will be able to count on gyroscopes and accelerometer. Among its most important characteristics, that of connect directly to the cloudthe presence of Bluetooth 5.2, one rechargeable and interchangeable battery and, listen, listen, just lift it to turn it on. In terms of design we can observe the double black and white color, while the buttons, the d-pad and the analogue buttons, completely renewed, will be quieter.

Source: Microsoft Street The Verge