Great offer for all Xbox and PC console owners: the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller is on sale in the official shop of Microsoftwhere you can buy it for €39.99 instead of €59.99.

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller in the Microsoft Store

This is great news for anyone who is looking for a controller for PC and Xbox and doesn’t want to spend more than that, without compromising on quality.

This peripheral shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone, since it’s been on the market for more than two years now. Be that as it may, let’s read the official description, taken from the Microsoft store:

Level up your game

Experience the refreshed design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with contoured surfaces and refined proportions for greater comfort during gameplay. Keep on target with the non-slip grip and hybrid d-pad. Capture and share content instantly with the dedicated Share button. Pair multiple devices, play games and switch between them quickly with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS.