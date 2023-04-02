In retrospect, we can all probably agree that the idea of expansion card For Xbox Series X|S was not very bright, given the price absolutely prohibitive of these devices, produced until now exclusively by Seagate.

However, it seems that too Western Digital is proposing them, and at cheaper prices: on the website of the American chain Best Buys a first model appeared with a cut from 1TB at $179.99—40 less than similar-sized Seagate cards.

Western Digital, the expansion card for Xbox Series X|S

Of course, this is still a substantially higher sum than that necessary for a PCIe M.2 SSD compatible with PS5but it is still a step forward, in the hope that other producers will also join the list and contribute to a reduction in prices.

As you know, the high cost of expansion cards for Xbox Series X|S is offset by their extraordinary ease of use: in order to use them just insert them into the appropriate slot of the console, without having to open it and without installation operations as happens on the PlayStation 5.