It seems that Western Digital opted for one price reduction for his new ones C50 expansion cards for Xbox Series X|Spresented just a few weeks ago, although the cut has not been announced or advertised in any particular way.

Western Digital’s C50 expansion cards for Xbox Series X|S were also launched in Italy at the beginning of June, and initially came at a price of 139.99 euros for the 512 GB version and 189.99 euros for the 512 GB version. 1TB.

These were much higher prices than the original American ones, amounting to approximately $79.99 and $149.99 for the two memory cuts. On the Italian official site Western Digital’s prices have changed though, with a net discount: at the moment, the 512 GB model costs 104.99 euros and the 1 TB model costs 169.99 euros.

Mind you, these are still very high prices for standard NVMe SSD cards and in any case still high compared to their counterparts in the USA, but it is evident that the company has implemented a clear downward adjustment, perhaps realizing the exaggerated initial difference between the price in dollars and the price in euros.

We recall that Western Digital’s C50 cards are, at the moment, the only official alternative to Seagate expansion cards, which for a couple of years remained the only possibility to add memory to Xbox Series X|S. We look forward to any other proposals from other companies, considering that the exclusivity in favor of Seagate at this point seems to have lapsed.