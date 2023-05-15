Based on GfK data published by GamesIndustry.biz, Xbox Series X|S should have reached i 2 million consoles sold In the United Kingdomwhich makes it the eighth console in the penetration speed ranking in that territory, surpassing Nintendo Switch but being below Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Xbox Series X|S have therefore reached 2 million units in 128 weeks in the United Kingdom, or 12 weeks earlier than Nintendo Switch did but after the previous two Xboxes: Xbox One reached 2 million consoles sold in 104 weeks, thus remaining the fastest-selling Microsoft console in the UK (at least as far as this milestone is concerned), followed by Xbox 360 which reached 2 million after 110 weeks.

It must be said that none of the previous Xboxes suffered from production and distribution problems which instead characterized the first years of presence of the Xbox Series X | S on the market, therefore the comparison with the previous generations could be improper for this reason.

Looking at the direct competitor, PS5 reached 2 million consoles last October. This is the particular ranking of consoles that have reached 2 million consoles sold fastest in the UK:

Nintendo Wii – 57 weeks PS2 – 60 weeks PS4 – 75 weeks PS5 – 98 weeks Xbox One – 104 weeks Xbox 360 – 110 weeks PS1 – 114 weeks Xbox Series X|S – 128 weeks Nintendo Switch – 140 weeks Xbox – 162 weeks

Revenue-wise, the 2 million units of Xbox Series X|S in the UK generated £696 million, or roughly €800 million.