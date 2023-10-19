The new trailer live action dedicated to Xbox Series from Microsoft, unsurprisingly titled “Wake Up and Dream – Power Your Dreams”, explores the fantastic worlds and atmospheres accessible via the console.
The protagonist of the video is a girl who finds herself traveling in these scenarios, from the planets of Starfield to the distant lands of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, passing through the frenetic races of Forza Motorsport and the decadent future of Cyberpunk 2077.
He has the whole world
The concept of alternative worlds, combined in this case also with a small nostalgic parenthesis, in which the girl sees herself again years before, dealing with the Xbox 360, is now a constant in this type of live action trailer and also leverages the feeling of belonging to the Microsoft ecosystem.
An ecosystem that will benefit substantially from the just formalized acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which will multiply the intellectual properties available to Xbox and the first party development teams.
