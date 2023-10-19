The new trailer live action dedicated to Xbox Series from Microsoft, unsurprisingly titled “Wake Up and Dream – Power Your Dreams”, explores the fantastic worlds and atmospheres accessible via the console.

The protagonist of the video is a girl who finds herself traveling in these scenarios, from the planets of Starfield to the distant lands of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, passing through the frenetic races of Forza Motorsport and the decadent future of Cyberpunk 2077.