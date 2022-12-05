THE games first party Microsoft for Xbox Series X|S they will suffer a price increase in 2023: the Redmond house announced it, thus adapting to the choices already made by several other publishers, which brought the amount requested for the titles available on the current generation consoles to 70 dollars.

Sounding extraordinarily serious as it said it, Sony recently said it feared Microsoft could raise the prices of consoles and games, and apparently on the software front, the forecast was correct. Of course, there’s always the Xbox Game Pass factor to consider.

“This price is appropriate for the content, scale and technical complexity of the games,” a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN. “However, all titles developed by our Xbox teams will also be available from day one on Game Pass.”

As mentioned, Microsoft is certainly not the first company in the video game market to have raised the price of the software: Sony, Ubisoft and Take-Two did it before it. It was therefore legitimate to imagine that this anomaly would end at some point.

However, we do not know if this decision will also pave the way for a price increase for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so far denied with great force by Phil Spencer, although not in absolute terms.