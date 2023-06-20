As had previously emerged, too Digital Foundry seems to have confirmed that Microsoft has no plans to launch one “Pro” version Of Xbox Series X|Sor a “mid-gen” like that of Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.

Based on what was reported by the British newspaper in a recent “DF Direct Weekly”, which collect the weekly news, journalists reported having heard, from Microsoft itself, that Xbox Series X would have been designed already with the idea of ​​being a sort of “mid-gen refresh“, i.e. a machine capable of representing an intermediate technological progression within the generation.

It is not clear who reported this, but according to Digital Foundry it would be the words of Microsoft itself.

In essence, according to this vision Xbox Series S would represent the base model of the new generation, while Xbox Series X should have plenty of horsepower to represent the mid-generation technological relaunch as well. Obviously this is not information that we can take as official, but according to the newspaper they would come from Microsoft itself.

The question could be shared, were it not for the rumors about an alleged PS5 Pro that would be almost certain on the Sony front. Should this happen in the near future, it’s hard to think that Microsoft won’t respond with its own updated console, but let’s wait to see how the matter develops.