Microsoft documents from the FTC trial reveal plans for the launch of the updated Xbox Series X|S models scheduled for 2024.
Another big thing leaks from the documents of the trial between the FTC and Microsoft leak on the internal plans of the Redmond house, in this case concerning the program on the next hardware releases that reveals the idea of new updated models Of Xbox Series due out in 2024.
These are probably plans that are a little dated at this point because they could date back to a few years ago, but they come from internal documents of Microsofttherefore they can be taken as valid at least as regards possible indications on future directions.
We mostly talk about partial redesigns of the consoles, without real upgrades from the point of view of computational power but with various evolutions that could be interesting.
The new Xbox Series
As for the Xbox Series cylindrical design, however taking up the tower structure. It is still a 12 TeraFLOPS machine with 16 GB of RAM, but with 2 TB internal storage by default.
It would be a console entirely digital, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, new southbridge to improve input/output, Bluetooth 5.2 and a 6nm die which should lead to a further size reduction for the machine. Energy absorption should also be lower, with a reduction of 15% and with a new standby mode which reduces consumption by 20% compared to the current one. The price should remain around $500.
The new Xbox Series S “Ellewood”
The new Xbox Series S would have the code name Ellewood, and this too should maintain the basic characteristics of the current Series S, with 4 TeraFLOPS of power and 10 GB of RAM. The release would be scheduled for August 2024 and the price should maintain the $300 target.
Both consoles are expected to be announced in the summer of 2024, perhaps as part of next year’s Summer Games Fest. It is not clear how this leak was possible which in fact ruined all of Microsoft’s plans, considering that these were certainly classified documents, but apparently something too much was leaked from the procedural documents in the procedure which then saw the Microsoft’s victory over the FTC.
Yesterday we saw the plans for Microsoft’s next gen console which would be expected in 2028, with a “flexible” approach.
#Xbox #Series #updated #models #leaked #leak #released
Leave a Reply