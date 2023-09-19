Microsoft documents from the FTC trial reveal plans for the launch of the updated Xbox Series X|S models scheduled for 2024.

Another big thing leaks from the documents of the trial between the FTC and Microsoft leak on the internal plans of the Redmond house, in this case concerning the program on the next hardware releases that reveals the idea of new updated models Of Xbox Series due out in 2024. These are probably plans that are a little dated at this point because they could date back to a few years ago, but they come from internal documents of Microsofttherefore they can be taken as valid at least as regards possible indications on future directions. We mostly talk about partial redesigns of the consoles, without real upgrades from the point of view of computational power but with various evolutions that could be interesting.

The new Xbox Series The possible redesign of the Xbox Series As for the Xbox Series cylindrical design, however taking up the tower structure. It is still a 12 TeraFLOPS machine with 16 GB of RAM, but with 2 TB internal storage by default. See also This reimagining of Dino Crisis in Unreal Engine 5 makes us dream of a Capcom remake It would be a console entirely digital, with support for Wi-Fi 6E, new southbridge to improve input/output, Bluetooth 5.2 and a 6nm die which should lead to a further size reduction for the machine. Energy absorption should also be lower, with a reduction of 15% and with a new standby mode which reduces consumption by 20% compared to the current one. The price should remain around $500.