Xbox Series X|S in the US are recording substantially lower sales numbers than Xbox One. Is there anything to worry about or has Microsoft just changed its strategy?
Usually Let’s talk revolves around the topic or news of the day and never before has the choice of topic to cover been as simple as today. In fact, in the last few hours the data shared by analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana relating to the US console market have caused a lot of discussion. On the one hand we have the PS5 which sold 9% more units than the PS4 did in the same period of time, a console with great commercial success. In reverse, Xbox Series they recorded overall 11% fewer units than Xbox Onewhich as you surely know started off on the wrong foot last generation and has never managed to fully recover since then.
Important numbers, both positive and negative, for both sides, but here I preferred to focus on the situation of Xbox, above all due to the interesting discussions that have been created in the comments (provided I skim the teasing and criticisms of more radical positions), which I can essentially summarize in two lines of thought that are opposed to each other.
There are those who believe that those of Xbox Series very negative and worrying dataconsidering the large investments made by Microsoft in Game Pass and in dramatically expanding the Xbox Studios in recent years and the appreciated management of Phil Spencer.
On the contrary, there are those who say that these are data that should not necessarily be interpreted negatively, as they are the result of Microsoft’s new strategy to focus more on services, also targeting the PC and mobile market and the growth of xCloud. After all, yes the console sales figures are negative, but the overall revenues of the Xbox division are still growing.
Is an Xbox ecosystem without consoles really possible?
As often happens, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. Phil Spencer has never made a secret of that the future of Xbox is in Game Passwhich will be a catalyst to reach the potential billions of gamers in the world, not only those on consoles and PCs, but also anyone with a smartphone or Smart TV thanks to xCloud.
From this point of view, clearly the Xbox hardware sales have less weight compared to the past, but it would be wrong to think that they are not very relevant anyway. Although cloud gaming represents the next great evolution of video gaming, the time is not yet ripe for large-scale adoption (Microsoft itself has confirmed that players who use xCloud are only a very small percentage). In short, Xbox Series
It is clear that the Redmond giant is taking a different path from that of Sony and Nintendo, right or wrong, but the scenario suggested by some players in which Xbox abandons the console market to focus only on the diffusion of the green-cruciate ecosystem through Game Pass and cloud is interesting but far too premature.
Not only that, it would also be a less than desirable turning point for players, paradoxically even those who prefer the direct rival PlayStation: one less protagonist in the console market would be the first to damage users, regardless of the “faction” they belong to, by going to create a duopoly formed by Sony and Nintendo alone basically free to do bad and bad weather.
