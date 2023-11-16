Usually Let’s talk revolves around the topic or news of the day and never before has the choice of topic to cover been as simple as today. In fact, in the last few hours the data shared by analyst Matt Piscatella of Circana relating to the US console market have caused a lot of discussion. On the one hand we have the PS5 which sold 9% more units than the PS4 did in the same period of time, a console with great commercial success. In reverse, Xbox Series they recorded overall 11% fewer units than Xbox Onewhich as you surely know started off on the wrong foot last generation and has never managed to fully recover since then.

Important numbers, both positive and negative, for both sides, but here I preferred to focus on the situation of Xbox, above all due to the interesting discussions that have been created in the comments (provided I skim the teasing and criticisms of more radical positions), which I can essentially summarize in two lines of thought that are opposed to each other.

There are those who believe that those of Xbox Series very negative and worrying dataconsidering the large investments made by Microsoft in Game Pass and in dramatically expanding the Xbox Studios in recent years and the appreciated management of Phil Spencer.

On the contrary, there are those who say that these are data that should not necessarily be interpreted negatively, as they are the result of Microsoft’s new strategy to focus more on services, also targeting the PC and mobile market and the growth of xCloud. After all, yes the console sales figures are negative, but the overall revenues of the Xbox division are still growing.