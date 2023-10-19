Despite the launch of Starfield, Xbox Series X|S numbers are struggling to grow in Europe, is Microsoft’s lack of aggressive marketing to blame?
The sales data of the European gaming market for September paint a rather curious picture: on the one hand we have Starfield at the top of the charts of sales, proving how much the new epic in Bethesda’s space was awaited, on the other we find Xbox Series who not only did not see their numbers grow, as one might expect at the launch of a large-scale exclusive, but actually recorded a 35% drop in sales year on year.
In short, it seems clear that something in the old continent is not working as it should for Microsoft, especially on the side marketing and comunication. Also because on the other hand we find PS5 which, despite a 2023 that was a little less rich than the usual exclusive side and with the last release now in June, in September was able to record a +175% year-on-year in Europe. It must be said that in the same period last year, stocks in stores were decidedly low, but we are still talking about a notable result.
Thanks to user loyalty after the successes of PS4? It is certainly a factor to take into consideration, but the biggest difference can be seen above all in communication. Leaving aside the announcements made with cold posts on the PlayStation Blog, Sony knows well how to push the accelerator when needed, we remember for example particular initiatives such as the PS5 placed in large cities or more recently the 3D billboards of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Rome, the omnipresent presence of the PlayStation brand in the Champions League and on television with eye-catching commercials. Or again, the numerous bundles launched since launch with some of the best-selling titles in our market, such as the one with EA Sports FC 24 for example.
All investments worth tens of millions of dollars, but which in practice are essential for enhance the console and its exclusives. And, as the sales data shows, they make a difference.
It’s time to accelerate on marketing, starting with Game Pass and Activision Blizzard games
It must be said that Microsoft for its part is pursuing a different path from PlayStation, less hardware-centric than in the past and more based on services, with Xbox and PC Game Pass which represent the jewel in the crown of the Green Cross offer and potentially the “best exclusive” that Microsoft can focus on.
A strategy that doesn’t make a difference on paper, yet even from this point of view Microsoft seems to rely more on it positive word of mouth, at least in Europe, rather than a bit of healthy and aggressive marketing. And even in this case the results do not seem particularly satisfactory. From Redmond there have been no updates on the matter since the 25 million subscribers in January 2022 and last month the achievement of 30 million subscribers was denied, a sign that in the last year and a half there have been no decisive steps forward.
L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard in this sense it will bring huge benefits over the months, just think of the avalanche of more and less recent games that will crowd the service catalog and how this will become the cheapest way to play Call of Duty, Diablo and all the publisher’s future games of Santa Monica, as well as the most versatile one thanks to cloud gaming via portable devices and smart TVs.
However, without a vigorous and widespread marketing campaign, capable of speaking to the public on multiple levels, there is a risk of not capitalizing on all this great potential, just as, referring back to the opening of the article, it would seem to have partly happened with Starfield. The live action trailer launched today by Xbox is welcome, but only as long as it is a starting point in view of greater communication efforts by the Redmond giant in the coming months.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Xbox #Series #struggling #Europe #Starfield #time #invest #marketing