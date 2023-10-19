The sales data of the European gaming market for September paint a rather curious picture: on the one hand we have Starfield at the top of the charts of sales, proving how much the new epic in Bethesda’s space was awaited, on the other we find Xbox Series who not only did not see their numbers grow, as one might expect at the launch of a large-scale exclusive, but actually recorded a 35% drop in sales year on year.

In short, it seems clear that something in the old continent is not working as it should for Microsoft, especially on the side marketing and comunication. Also because on the other hand we find PS5 which, despite a 2023 that was a little less rich than the usual exclusive side and with the last release now in June, in September was able to record a +175% year-on-year in Europe. It must be said that in the same period last year, stocks in stores were decidedly low, but we are still talking about a notable result.

Thanks to user loyalty after the successes of PS4? It is certainly a factor to take into consideration, but the biggest difference can be seen above all in communication. Leaving aside the announcements made with cold posts on the PlayStation Blog, Sony knows well how to push the accelerator when needed, we remember for example particular initiatives such as the PS5 placed in large cities or more recently the 3D billboards of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Rome, the omnipresent presence of the PlayStation brand in the Champions League and on television with eye-catching commercials. Or again, the numerous bundles launched since launch with some of the best-selling titles in our market, such as the one with EA Sports FC 24 for example.

All investments worth tens of millions of dollars, but which in practice are essential for enhance the console and its exclusives. And, as the sales data shows, they make a difference.