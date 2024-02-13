Xbox Series X|S: increased download speed while playing with the latest Insider update

A few hours ago Microsoft published the new “Alpha Skip-Ahead” update for all subscribers to Xbox Insider Program which aims to increase download speed on Xbox Series while playing.

In fact, the official Xbox blog states: “We have made further optimizations to the network to improve content downloads while playing games.”

An estimate of how much it could actually increase download speeds is not offered, and at the moment it is difficult to have certain dataconsidering the small number of players in the Insider program and how the results are influenced by various factors, primarily the stability and speed of the user's network.

However, we can at least mention the results of the tests carried out by IdleSloth, which are certainly encouraging. In his specific case we are talking about a download speed that goes from 250 – 300 mbps with a multiplayer game like Call of Duty to 380 mbps recorded with a singleplayer like Brotato, where it reaches 480 mbps without any application open, with a increase of approximately 40 – 80 mbps compared to before. Clearly these are “fake” tests so take them for what they are.