Considering the recent sales figures released by GamesIndustry.biz, it was hard to resist the classic “what’s up?” title. to talk about the situation of Xbox Series X|S in Europe, but the truth is that nothing particularly unusual is happening as far as the Old Continent is concerned. In our area, Xbox has always struggled to establish itself, with a market share ratio that, depending on the country, ranges from 2:1 to over 5:1 in favor of PlayStation, as was reported by Microsoft itself during the information campaign to support the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, when Brad Smith had pointed out that PlayStation holds 80% of the market against 20% of Xbox, in the particular vision of the console panorama that excludes Nintendo, as the British CMA wants. What is particularly impressive is the comparison with the current performance of PS5, because the latter is doing even better than anyone could have predicted, breaking records every quarter or so now that it has freed itself from the supply problems it had in the first years of the generation. Perhaps this very situation, which led to demand constantly exceeding supply, generated this explosive acceleration in sales as soon as the consoles were actually made available, but we are still starting from a decidedly different basis. The main cause of this difference in perception is usually indicated in Microsoft’s lack of large-scale appealing games, but this is true up to a certain point: it is clear that Xbox’s flagship titles have less appeal in Europe, but the there has been no shortage of games recently, and in any case the PS5 has continued to sell undaunted even in a period of relative absence of large first party or exclusive titles such as much of 2023, until the recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. See also Floodland, strategy and survival in a post-climate change world

There was no shortage of games With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is now a gaming giant The idea is that the gap in terms of visibility is now difficult to fill: in Europe, PlayStation is now cemented as THE console, together with Nintendo which however seems to play on a different terrain, while Xbox seems to be known above all by those who actually follow the sector more closely. However, Microsoft itself contributed to this situation, with its total absence on the front in Europe marketing and promotion, outside perhaps the UK. Little visibility, an almost non-existent presence given the dismantling of Xbox’s regional divisions, very few advertisements and a constant decline in attention to product localization are elements that are unlikely to help it recover ground. In the meantime, Sony is practically everywhere, from Champions League matches to commercials on TV and radio, managing to place loads of peculiar hardware such as PlayStation Portal with incomprehensible ease. Market initiatives also contribute to this: PS5 was the protagonist of discounts important, widespread and frequent while Xbox seems not to have fallen into such a plan at least until this week with Black Friday. As has already been said many times, this could be part of Microsoft’s long-term vision, considering the not so hidden desire to shift its focus to software and the sale of services, something to which large acquisitions, especially the mammoth one by Activision Blizzard, clearly aims. However, there is no doubt that more was expected from 2023 on the hardware sales front: the Starfield effect lasted less than expected and did not have much impact outside the USA and the United Kingdom, apparently, while Forza Motorsport seems to be went unnoticed in terms of sales, while it is constantly in a good position in terms of the most played titles, thus suggesting excellent “involvement” on Game Pass. See also Battlefield 2042 finally updates with Season 2, coming next week

The possible solution for Europe According to Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, as far as Europe is concerned it is possible that Microsoft is simply aiming to expand, through Game Pass, on PC and mobile platformsgiven that these are largely dominant on our continent, therefore representing a much more attractive user base than the console one. On this front, Xbox can count on ample possibilities for expansion in Europe, at this point much more than with Xbox Series compared to the same period last year. The moves made on the market, especially after the acquisition of Activision Blizzarddemonstrate how gaming is a sector in which Microsoft has every intention of remaining committed, but its approach is likely to be different from the traditional one, breaking away from dedicated hardware to embrace different channels to reach users, especially in Europe.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.