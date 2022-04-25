The good commercial news does not stop reaching the Redmond video game division.

Console stock issues continue USAwhere in March the revenue generated by hardware fell by 24% compared to the same month in 2021, but that did not prevent Xbox Series X|S from marking the best March in the history of the platform, surpassing the record set by Microsoft consoles in 2011.

This is what we read in a brief report from The NPD Group shared by Stephen Totilo, a journalist from Axios. “Xbox March unit and dollar sales mark a new all-time high for that month for the platform. Previous records were set in March 2011 (units) and March 2014 (dollars).”

This note is quite useful. just as you remember John Welfare on Twitter, and although we don’t have absolute data for March this year, we do have data for March 2011, when the dear Xbox 360 had a demand of 433,000 units.

The best-selling console by unit in March, and this first quarter of the year, was Nintendo Switch, while Xbox Series X | S was the one that generated the most sales revenue. In the shared information, no details are shared about PS5, which was also overtaken by Xbox Series X | S in the UK during the last month.

From Microsoft they wanted to thank the support received by consumers a few days ago, when the head of Xbox marketing, Aaron Greenberg, shared on Twitter a VGChartz report that placed the commercial performance of Series X|S at 13.8 million units, data well above those obtained by 360 at this point.

More about: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X|S and US Sales.