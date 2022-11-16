Microsoft announces that theNovember update for system software Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is available from today, or rather it rolled out today, so it should arrive in the next few hours to all users.

This is an update that includes several novelties already tested in recent weeks and months by users belonging to the Insider program and to the various more or less advanced rings, therefore various features are already known but will now be available to all standard users.

There is no precise timing for the download, but it should be available in these hours for everyone on the various Microsoft consoles.

Xbox: An image showing the new Discord integration on the console

Among the main innovations is the new integration with Discordwhich makes the use of the famous chat and communication app much easier, as it no longer requires a smartphone to be able to connect to the servers.

As we have already seen in recent weeks, Discord is now integrated more directly into Xbox: once the connection between the Discord and Xbox accounts is made, it is possible to enter the chat servers directly from the application panel overlaid on the screen, which can be called up easily with the controller.

The chat takes place entirely through the console, without the additional step of connecting via smartphone as was the case previously. The update also introduces the noise suppression in Discord voice chats on Xbox Series X|S, as well as some interesting variations in the Store view.

There Wishlist assumes some more dynamic characteristics: it is possible to share some titles with other users, in order to give any ideas on gifts or the like, and furthermore the system will send notifications on the Guide in the event that the games in the Wishlist are on a discount, which represents very useful information.

The built-in capture app allows you to better record and manage recorded video clips directly from the gameplay sessions, while the new energy management options are also included for everyone, therefore the general revision of the two modes that allow you to completely turn off the console (saving energy) or keep it in “sleep”.

As far as video streaming is concerned, there is now a deeper integration of Xbox with Twitch, Lightstream and Streamlabs Studio, with the possibility of directly activating one of the options in the settings dedicated to capture and livestream from the console. Finally, controller vibration has been introduced in beta on PC and Mac using Xbox Cloud Gaming, while some general revisions have been made to the official Xbox support and general settings, which now show some tiles with “recommendations” on how to set some elements that are particularly important and required for consoles.