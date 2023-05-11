Via the Xbox Wire pages, Microsoft announced that theMay 2023 system update Of Xbox Series X|S and One will be available throughout the week for all users, revealing what changes green-crossed players can expect.

One of the novelties is that it is now possible to see the Xbox gamertags on Discord, using Discord Voice from the console. In this way, Microsoft explains, it will be easier to find new people to add to your friends list and invite them to game sessions.

The Xbox May Update also introduces new sorting options and filters for searches made on the Microsoft Store and on the Xbox.com portal using your own console. Specifically, now users will be able to browse the available content by filtering the results based on price, supported languages ​​and accessibility options included. In addition, the Xbox Game Pass Quest section of Microsoft Rewards, the loyalty program of the Redmond company, is now easier to reach.

An example of gamertags on Discord

In conjunction with the launch of the update for consoles, a new controller firmware official Xbox, which you can install via wireless connection or USB connection. According to Microsoft, this update fixes some bugs that led to unexpected power consumption for controllers that use internal batteries, such as the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers or the Xbox rechargeable battery. An issue that caused these devices to disconnect when headphones were plugged in and the settings for 4K, 120Hz and VRR were active has also been fixed.

Speaking of updates, the patch was released yesterday that introduces the 60 fps performance mode of A Plague Tale: Requiem, which we remember is included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.