Serkan Totoa market analyst at Kantan Games who is quite well known in the video game space, predicts price increases generalized for 2023, but particularly on the Microsoft front, concerning probably Xbox Series X|S and also Xbox Game Pass.

“Not all manufacturers have hiked prices to keep up with the increases in production costs and more in game development so far, but gamers will see price hikes across the board in 2023,” the analyst said. market at GameSpot.

“I believe this trend will affect not only single triple-A games but also the price of games subscriptions to services and hardwareespecially with regard to Microsoft,” reported Toto. The Redmond house has already announced an increase in the price of Xbox Game Studios first-party games for this year, but this could also be followed by a price increase for Xbox Game Pass as well and Xbox Series X and Series S.

On the other hand, Phil Spencer himself had previously reported that he could not maintain the prices seen so far forever, given what happened with the other producers. sonyin particular, was practically the first to start the price increase trend for first party games in this generation and has also increased the price of PS5, in a somewhat unprecedented way in the history of the gaming market.

Considering that, according to Toto, the increases should not concern Nintendo Switch as hardware, it seems quite clear that these should focus on Microsoft products, at least according to the forecasts of the analyst in question. On the other hand, many think that Xbox Game Pass could increase subscription prices in the near future, considering how, at the moment, the subscription is far too cheap compared to what it offers and the cost of the productions included in the catalog.

In any case, for the moment there have been no announcements about price changes for Xbox Series X|S or Game Pass from Microsoft, so for the moment it is only speculation by analysts.