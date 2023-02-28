According to a report by Ampere Analysis, Xbox Series X|S as of December 31, 2022 it reached quota 18.5 million units sold in the world. Let’s assume that these are unconfirmed data, given that Microsoft has not shared the official numbers of its consoles for years now.

For comparison, the latest official data from Sony speaking of 32 million PS5 sold worldwide, just under double compared to the pairing of Microsoft consoles, at least according to the report signed by Pier Harding-Rolls.

The market analyst points out that while inventory problems have affected sales of both Xbox and PlayStation, Microsoft’s consoles have managed to increase their installed base over the past year, mainly thanks to Xbox Series Smuch easier to find in stores.

“However, the level of demand for the Series S during the holiday season, despite the promotions, suggests that the console doesn’t have the same appeal as its big brother,” Harding-Rolls said.

Xbox Series X and S

The Ampere analyst added that given the increased PS5 inventories, announced by Sony with the massive marketing campaign for the console relaunch, he expects that the gap with Series X|S will increase further into 2023, or at least until Microsoft’s console production issues end in the second half of the year.

“PlayStation 5 availability improved towards the end of the year, especially in the US, and global stocks were available much more regularly in 2023,” he explained.

“Ampere expects the gap between PlayStation and Xbox unit sales to widen in the first half of 2023, with the Xbox Series X only becoming more consistently available in the second half of the year.”

Harding-Rolls also states that Microsoft’s share of the market of games, combining sales of hardware, game content and subscriptions, grew from 25.5% in 2021 to 27.3% in 2022, while Sony’s fell from 46.3% to 45%.