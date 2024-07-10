Within the Xbox Series X and S consoles there is a rather striking peculiarity, we are talking about the developer mode in which certain technology savvy people are experimenting with the emulation part, achieving that titles of Nintendo 64, PlayStation 2, PS Vita, Gamecubeamong other platforms that bring waves of nostalgia. And now, a new update is coming that will add classic titles from Sonyspecifically of the PS3.

Despite the initial blockade of Microsoft to emulators on their consoles, these fan-created programs have begun to re-emerge in the Xbox Series X|SThe next developer mode update is said to include support for graphics libraries such as Mesa, OpenGL and VulkanThese open source APIs for graphics processing in video games could make it easier to run video game titles. Playstation 3 on the green company’s consoles, including almost the entire possible catalog.

OpenGL and Vulkan They are open source APIs that, unlike Microsoft DirectX, can offer better performance in some cases. The arrival of these tools in developer mode could not only allow the creation of a PS3 emulator, but also a program capable of running the game. Nintendo Switch. Opening the possibility that in the coming months new emulators will be announced for these platforms, whether disk-based or purely digital.

If all this is taken into account, the company itself could get ahead of the PS5 in the execution of titles of Playstation 3. Although there are rumors that Sony is working on native compatibility, it may happen much sooner in Xbox. However, concrete details have not yet been provided, but it is possible that the announcement will be made in the coming months. PS3 on Microsoft consoles, which would be partly ironic.

Via: Modern Vintage Gamer

Author’s note: It would be interesting to see games like The Last of Us running on the console or even PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale