Its launch will be this year and allow each player to give a special touch to their console. In the video On Twitter that accompanies this note you can see the cover related to the game and how it is adapted to the system.

Something that is obvious is that the Xbox Series X Console Wrap from Starfield it matches perfectly with the controller and headband with headphones of this one, which you can see in progress on YouTube at the beginning of this note.

The other two designs that will be available from these covers are Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo.

As its name suggests, they have a camouflage pattern; the first in gray and white tones, and the second bluish and purple.

Fountain: Xbox.

These Xbox Series X covers are designed to fit perfectly on any console of this model. As expected, they have spaces so that the vents are exposed.

They also allow air to flow between its surface and the body of the console to avoid any overheating.

The panels are solid and have a cloth-like finish. To keep the cover closed they have a practical velcro closure.

The Xbox Series X Console Wrap from Starfield It will be priced at $49.99 dollars (MX$850.51) and will be available on October 18, 2023 in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Regarding the Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo, they will be released in the US and Canada on November 10; Europe will receive the second on the same date but there are no details of the first.

Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo covers are the same price as Starfield. Reservations are now open for all models. No news for Latin America yet.

