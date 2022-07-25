As promised by an Xbox developer, Xbox Series X will soon benefit from an even faster start-up thanks to a new 4-second startup animation.

Compared to the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X is already very fast in starting the menu, however the Xbox development team is working to make the ignition time even shorter, and it will be possible thanks to a new animation.

The animation takes only 4 seconds to be performed, while the current one does not finish before 9 seconds. This clearly means that the system will boot up 5 seconds faster than before and that the Xbox Series X will come close to a truly lightning-fast start.

It is not yet known when exactly this new animation will replace the current one, but it is currently available to Xbox Insider testers and we know it will launch alongside an update in August. So, this probably means that with the upcoming Xbox software update we will be able to get faster boot times (and Discord voice chat).

It is worth noting that the new startup animation will also be available on Xbox Series S. So, you will still benefit from a faster boot time even on the cheapest console.

Can confirm – worked with @harrisonhoffman and @ jakerose27 to create a shorter boot up animation (~ 4s) from the original boot up animation (~ 9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time. – Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) July 23, 2022



Here is the Xbox Series X Cold Boot Boot Animation Time Comparison ※ Same as Xbox Series S Left: Old Boot Snimation (9 secs)

Right: New Boot Animation (4 secs) After Xbox Insiders test it, the update will be applied to all Xbox as early as August.https://t.co/vQ5VMb0BQg https://t.co/JP225eKfTI pic.twitter.com/28qu8TSHxH – Idle Sloth💙💛 (@ IdleSloth84) July 24, 2022



Using SSD, the new generation of consoles has created new opportunities and possibilities for developers, helping them push boundaries when it comes to creating visually superior games.

Microsoft’s custom SSD on Xbox Series X / S consoles already allows gamers to use the Quick Resume feature, which allows them to switch between games in seconds without having to shut them down completely.

Source: Dualshockers.