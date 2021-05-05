With just over a week to go before its launch, EA has confirmed which Xbox Series X can run Mass Effect Legendary Edition at 120 fps, while PlayStation 5 will do it at 60 fps. Until now, it was unknown how the classic trilogy of games would play out on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Legendary Edition director Mac Walters told IGN in an interview earlier this year that the team has “Some selective game triggers to get you to harness the next-gen series power a little more beyond the faster load times expected from the SSD”.
Xbox Series X will move Mass Effect Legendary Edition to 120 fps
In addition, the modes that we will have available in the game on the new generation consoles have also been revealed. On the one hand, we will have «Favor Quality» which will have a better graphic aspect, and with «Favor Framerate» which will be the option that allows us to enjoy the highest refresh rate possible.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have a day 1 patch that will improve the experience
PlayStation 5: Up to 60fps at 4K in Favor Quality, up to 60fps at 1440p in Favor Framerate
Xbox Series X: Up to 60fps at 4K in Favor Quality, up to 120fps at 1440p in Favor Framerate
PlayStation 4 Pro: Up to 30fps at 4K in Favor Quality, up to 60fps at 1440p in Framerate favor
Xbox S / Xbox One X Series: Up to 30fps at 4K in Favor Quality, up to 60fps at 1440p in Favor Frame Rate
PlayStation 4: Up to 30fps at 1080p in Favor Quality, Up to 60fps at 1080p in Favor Framerate
Xbox One: Up to 30fps at 1080p in Favor Quality, up to 60fps at 1080p in Favor Framerate
Mass Effect Legendary Edition will hit the market on May 14 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
