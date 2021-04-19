It is not a secret for anyone that the current generation of consoles is one of the most powerful that has ever been seen, since it incorporates hardware that is far ahead of the times unlike the generation of Xbox One and PS4. Recently, CI Games state that Xbox Series X will allow you to do things that were previously out of reach, increasing the possibilities of developers as the generation advances.
Through an interview with Gamingbolt, CI Games studio Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 creative producer Kenton Fletcher, He commented on some details about the capabilities of the current generation consoles; Xbox Series X / S and PS5. Fletcher explained that although the machines provide a huge step forward, they also have a learning curve that developers must cross to get the most out of the hardware.
Xbox Series X will allow you to do things that were previously out of reach
Kenton Fletcher believes that very good things are to come for this generation, and comments (translated): “As the generation progresses, you will likely see developers try harder to use all aspects of the console’s capabilities, but there is a learning process involved for everyone. The new machines already provide a breakthrough for development teams, allowing us to do things that were realistically out of reach before. ”
They are the first months of the new generation, so you will have to be patient to see the best optimized games for them. As time progresses developers will get the most out of the hardware so we can see the new games in all their glory.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will be released on June 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
