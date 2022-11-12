During the recent keynote dedicated to the engine Unitythe developers again showed the “Enemies” technical demowhich had already wowed on PC, making it work on Xbox Series Xwith the console Microsoft has fared very well in 4K and with real-time ray tracing.

In the panel visible within the tweet shown below, part of the complete presentation that you can find at this address, we can see the Enemies technical demo running on Xbox Series X, with the console clearly visible and turned on. The graphic quality remains truly remarkable, with 4K resolution and the management of lights and shadows through ray tracing in real time.

Everything is obtained by exploiting the DirectX 12 on Unity, with the demo run directly on Xbox Series X, therefore obviously compiled for the Microsoft console. It is not the first time that we see the demo in question, since the first video was already shown last March on PC, but it remains a truly impressive technological showcase, which illustrates well the potential of the Unity engine on new generation platforms. .

In particular, the modeling of the woman in the video is surprising, absolutely realistic both for the level of detail that characterizes the face and the visible body parts and for the truly avant-garde facial animations. The implementation of DirectX 12 on Unity also with regard to Xbox Series X, according to what is reported by the company, should also allow significant progress in the use of ray tracing on the console, as well as better performance in general and in particular for as for the heavier software on the CPU front.