Microsoft officially announced the bundles Of Xbox Series X with Diablo 4confirming the rumors that had been circulating for a couple of days but which seemed to revolve around a possible limited edition of the console, rather than a simple bundling.

Available at price of $559 to coincide with the release of Diablo 4 on June 6, the bundle will include the Microsoft console and a copy of the Blizzard title (most likely in digital format), as well as a series of in-game items, starting from the Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor.

As mentioned, the Xbox Series X: Diablo 4 Edition leak suggested a limited edition of the platform with aesthetic customizations, given that the word “bundle” did not appear in the stolen product description, but apparently things are different.

In the meantime, the procedures regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard continue, which according to Michael Pachter will be approved by the FTC in April and which has just received the green light from the Japanese antitrust commission.