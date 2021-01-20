No news is as exciting as the fact that Xbox Series X stock is available in the Microsoft Store right now, and perhaps for a short time. We all already know the problems that having permanent stock of the console has had. But also that Microsoft is continually working to bring more stock. As we pass the midpoint of January 2021, we’ve seen some limited Xbox Series X restocks.
Definitely the Xbox Series S has been much easier to get, but both consoles are still selling within minutes.Fortunately, more Xbox Series X / S stocks are expected to arrive in the two weeks to the end of the month, so you have a good chance of getting a console very soon.
A new game comes to Kinect in the middle of 2021
Xbox Series X stock available on Microsoft Store
A Xbox Series X costs 500 euros, which includes the Xbox Series X console and the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Apart from all the cables they include other extras. If you want to go for an Xbox Series S, that will cost you 300 euros. However, you have to remember that this is the least powerful version of the next generation console. It will still run all upcoming Xbox games comfortably, but it won’t play games natively at 4K, it doesn’t feature a disk drive, and it has a smaller 512GB NVMe SSD.
However, with the Xbox Series S will have support for 1440p at 120FPS and 4K upscaling, as well as the same Ray Tracing features and variable refresh rate as the Xbox Series X. If you’re willing to sacrifice those extra features, you’ll save a considerable amount of console change. If you want to access the console, go to Microsoft Store and do it as fast as you can as stocks will run out very soon.
