Foxconn, the world’s leading electronics maker, has stated that the Xbox Series X shortage would last until mid-2022, due to shortages of computer components. Foxconn is the largest supplier to many technology companies, including Microsoft.

According to the web NikkeiAsia, the shortage of next-gen consoles is largely due to this chip shortage, so the supply will be limited during this year and part of the next. The pandemic continues to affect some corporations, including semiconductor manufacturers.

The pandemic caused factory closures, some semiconductor manufacturing plants, leading to limited production by companies such as AMD (consoles use AMD technology) or Nvidia.

The president of Foxconn, Young liu, has commented that the manufacturer is likely to ship 10% fewer products than expected, due to the shortage period. According to a report from the company itself, the demand chip is currently between a 10% and 30% higher than manufacturing.

It is a critical situation for companies like Microsoft or Sony. Both companies joined together with 15 other organizations, including the US Chamber of Commerce, to seek help from the new President Biden (he has already signed an executive order for the investigation and resolution of these supply and demand problems).

Because semiconductors are used in a wide range of electronic products, the supply will be prioritized to the most necessary instruments. Products that maintain the security and stability of nations will have priority over leisure products. Hopefully this situation can be fixed as soon as possible, and everyone has a chance to enjoy an Xbox Series X.