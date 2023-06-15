According to a French newspaper, Amazon France saw a surge in Xbox Series X sales immediately after the presentation of Xbox + Starfield which took place a few days ago, which led the console to be the best-selling product in eCommerce. Precisely speaking of a +1.335%an incredible figure.

According to the newspaper, the reason is precisely there Microsoft presentation which showed many interesting games and finally gave a definitive confirmation of the qualities of Starfield, which is arriving in September 2023. With a release so close, it is understandable that many gamers have finally decided to buy the console.

Obviously “+1.335%” is a relative value and we don’t know what the absolute starting value was, but in any case it is an important fact. We repeat that it is only Amazon, not the entire nation, but in any case it is a good indicator of the success of the Xbox Series X on French soil. It is credible that even through other retailers the numbers are not completely different.

Starfield

Through Amazon Italy, however, there does not seem to have been a significant increase in sales of Xbox Series X. We will have to wait at least a few weeks if not months for complete data at the European level, but it seems credible that we will see an increase in Xbox sales. Microsoft itself has confirmed that it is working to distribute more consoles, so as to respond to public demand.

What do you think, did Starfield make you want to buy an Xbox Series X|S?