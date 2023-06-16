with his Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft he has delivered a great blow with a solid conference, a perfect rhythm. An achievement that the manufacturer needed to achieve after difficult years, and the challenge has been more than met. This morning we can see that the efforts are paying off, since after this showcasethe xbox series x has climbed to the top of the sales charts of Amazon with an incredible magnification.

It seems that the presentation on Sunday has convinced many people to make the purchase. not for the new Xbox Series S Carbon Black announced at the end of the event, but for the xbox series xwhich has reached the first position in the sales of Amazonwith an impressive increase in 1,335%nothing less than that.

This increase is easily explained by the games shown during the showcasebeginning with Starfield, which will be released in a few weeks and has left quite an impression. Without a doubt, the Bethesda game should boost console sales xbox-series at the end of the year, not to mention subscriptions to the xbox game pass.

During the conference, Phil Spencer himself stated that the supply xbox series x would now be more constant. And it is true that scarcity seems to be behind us, since it is possible to easily find a xbox-series in different sites.

Via: actgaming

Editor’s note: Even I’m thinking of upgrading my Xbox with everything they advertised, even though I could play all those games on PC, but nothing beats the comfort of playing it on the couch in the living room.