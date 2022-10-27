Phil Spencerboss of Xbox, has hinted that the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox Game Pass consoles could experience a price increase. Speaking to WSJ Live, Spencer said that while it is important to maintain the current price of its products, the company may not be able to do so forever.

“I think at some point we will have to raise the prices of some things, but in view of these holidays we thought it was important to keep the current prices“Spencer said.

“We have kept the prices of our consoles, games and subscription“Spencer said.”I don’t think we can do it forever. I think at some point we will have to raise the prices of some things“.

"We've held price on our console, we've held price on games … and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things … " pic.twitter.com/jRt5ifKpE5 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022



While there have been no concrete announcements from Microsoft regarding potential price hikes for its consoles, games or subscription, it is quite likely that first-party Xbox titles may be among the first to suffer. an increase.

This echoes Sony’s move that raised the price of games and the PS5.

