It seems that the nightmare of the availability of consoles and many of the hardware components of the PC market is over, or at least that’s the direction. With a fall in the price of video cards, their greater availability, there is also a greater availability of consoles, starting with Xbox Series S And Series X.

The new restock in the United States seems to have been a success, so much so that the first surveys would lead Microsoft to beat the Xbox 360 sales record of the same month of March (in this case of 2011). The official data from NPD are still missing, but the direction seems to be marked.

Lot of retail evidence Microsoft shipped an enormous amount of Xbox Series X consoles in March in the US to close out the Quarter Looking forward to March NPD Data. We could (potentially) be looking at one of the biggest Xbox March results ever rivaling Xbox 360 back in 2011 pic.twitter.com/eTUfVFi2qX – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 2, 2022



The hunger for new state-of-the-art hardware seems very great among the public, which comes from countless unfulfilled desires given the limited inventory available. In this sense, Xbox Series S has been the easiest to find since its release given lower production costs and greater possibility of finding the construction components. Even for PlayStation 5, the situation should improve in the coming weeks.