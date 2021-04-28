The video game division of Microsoft currently offers the most powerful console on the market with Xbox Series X, while S series It is an entry-level proposal to enjoy the new generation without spending so much.

The constant support that it gives you Microsoft to Xbox At the native application level it is growing since it will soon receive the new version of Edge which is compatible with many services, among them, Google Stadia.

This means that whoever is in USA or in places where it is available, they will be able to use Google Stadia through the new version of the browser Edge on Xbox series x or S series. It will be very interesting to see this exercise in action because it could open up a lot of things.

The curious thing about the arrival of Edge (with Chromium) makes mouse and keyboard usable from the browser. That is, you can navigate without problem from Xbox series x or S series as if you were doing it on a desktop computer. This will make the experience much more interesting when interacting with the consoles of Microsoft.

How can you do your homework from Xbox Series X | S?

Well, if you are one of those who does not use so many applications, but does use web versions of Office or Google Docs, we tell you that Edge in Xbox Series X and S series will be compatible with these services. That is, you will be able to write, edit and other actions for the home office and the school.

It seems that this is an impossible mission for a console, however, the architecture of the Xbox Series X and the Series S is much more solid than that of many computers on the market and that surely you already have a hard time at home because they certainly start slowly. .

Now, it is still necessary for this function to reach all Xbox Series X or Series S. If you want to try it, you have to enter the Insider program and see if they give you access to these new features. Could you do your homework or Home Office work from a console?

