A new update for Xbox Series X/S speeds up the consoles’ cold boot time by cutting the length of the startup logo animation.

Five seconds are saved with the launch of a new, faster Xbox logo, which whooshes on and off your screen in around four seconds rather than nine.

Xbox Insiders with access to Microsoft’s most up-to-date Xbox Series X/S system update are able to see the faster boot logo in action now, TheVerge noticed. The change will roll out to all users over time.

Xbox now offers Discord chat integration.

It’s worth noting this version of the logo is the one which appears for the consoles’ Energy Saver mode, which fully switches off your console between play sessions. (This option is now the console’s default, and is better for the environment while still allowing you to download games and updates in the background.)

You won’t see this version of the logo if your console is still set to the more power hungry Standby option, which keeps your Xbox hibernating on low power for a quicker resume.

If you do use Energy Saver – and Microsoft itself has said you should, for environmental reasons – this faster logo cuts the console’s full boot time from around 20 to 15 seconds total. Another good reason to use this if you can!