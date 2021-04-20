Microsoft is making Quick Resume easier to manage with a new update for Xbox Series X / S.

The update, available now to early testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group, lets you see all games which currently support Quick Resume from your Guide.

In your Groups list, you’ll also be able to see all games with which you currently have a Quick Resume state saved – visible in My Games & Apps, or you can add this your home screen.

From there, you can also delete Quick Resume saves for games you no longer need, freeing up space in the process. Here’s a look at that, as shared on Twitter by Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie:

Also, delete your Quick Resume save for games you don’t care about anymore. pic.twitter.com/9AKxKuaqSU – Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 19, 2021

The new feature is one of several changes rolling out to Alpha Skip-Ahead users detailed in a new Xbox Insider blog post. Another addition is the option to enable audio passthrough in media apps.

Not an Xbox Insider? These features will roll out to you in time, too. Another blog post has rounded up several of the recently-tested features now released publicly, such as the ability to suspend your games and speed up downloads.