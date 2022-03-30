If you are going to expand the memory of Xbox Series X / Sthen we have some great news for you!

Amazon offers memory expansion Seagate from 1TB for the price of € 199.99.

As you can read in the product description, the memory expansion is “designed in collaboration with Xbox to play games on the Xbox Series X console smoothly, from the internal SSD or expansion card, without sacrificing graphics and without problems with latency, load times or framerates“.

Furthermore, it is “the only storage expansion card compatible with Xbox’s Velocity Architecture technology, ensures shorter load times, richer detail and more immersive gameplay“.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X / S also comes with a 3-year warranty.