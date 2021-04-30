Xbox Series X stock has been getting progressively easier to find as we get further into the year. That said, we haven’t seen much in the way of Xbox Series X consoles for a while now. Hopefully, that’ll change as we enter May. Thankfully, though, the Xbox Series S is still up for purchase at a number of stores. Essentially, with more Xbox Series X / S stock drops expected in the weeks ahead, you’ve got a good chance of snagging a console very soon.

Keep checking the retailers listed on this page, as we’ll be doing our best to keep it updated with all the latest stock info for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular stock updates.

Latest:

The Xbox Series X is currently out of stock everywhere after a small batch arrived at Game at the end of the month. This could mean more consoles will be available soon. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is available at a few retailers globally. This includes the Microsoft Store, Very, Amazon and more. Fortunately, the availability of both consoles looks to be improving dramatically. Keep your eyes on the retailer list below for the latest stock updates for both the Xbox Series X and S.

If any more retailers receive some Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles, we’ll be adding them to the page for the foreseeable future. We’ll also be sure to add any next-gen Xbox bundles if any become available. That seems unlikely at this stage, though. Unsurprisingly, with all the excitement surrounding the latest consoles, there weren’t a great many Xbox Black Friday deals this year. However, some stores did temporarily restock both consoles during the sales event.

Xbox Series X / S Consoles An Xbox Series X costs £ 449 / $ 499 – that includes the Xbox Series X console and the new Xbox Wireless controller. Aside from all the cables and perhaps a free trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, no other extras will be included. Here's the Digital Foundry review should you want to see how the console performs. If you want to go for an Xbox Series S instead, that'll set you back £ 249 / $ 299. Remember, though, that's the less powerful version of the next-gen console. It'll still comfortably run all upcoming Xbox games but it won't run games natively at 4K, doesn't feature a disc drive and has a smaller 512GB NVMe SSD. However, you'll get support for 1440p at 120FPS and 4K upscaling, as well as the same raytracing and variable refresh rate features as with the Series X. If you're willing to sacrifice those additional features, you do save a considerable chunk of change on the console. Definitely worth it if you aren't playing on a 4K TV or aren't too fussed about all the extra performance benefits. For more help on making that decision, do take a look at our guide to the differences between the Xbox Series X and S.

United States at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart Both consoles are also available to buy at a monthly fee through the Xbox All Access finance program. This package includes the Xbox console of your choice and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The retailers offering this payment plan are listed below if you’d prefer to buy that way, though it proved to be a nightmare to sign up for during the pre-order period. Still, it’s not a bad idea if you’re comfortable committing to the monthly payments for two years as you can make a small saving on your purchase according to our calculations. Through Xbox All Access, you can pay £ 29 / $ 35 a month for an Xbox Series X or £ 21 / $ 25 per month for the Xbox Series S. This also includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you a whole library of Xbox games to play straight away and access to online multiplayer. Not a bad deal! Obviously, buying through the Xbox All Access finance scheme requires approval from one of Microsoft’s partners and comes with its own risks if you’re unable to keep up with the repayments, so do assess your financial situation before committing. We’ve crunched the numbers and seen that it does offer a small saving in most circumstances so, if it does suit, then this could help spread the cost of a new console significantly. Xbox All Access is available through the following retailers:

Xbox Series X / S Accessories Alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, a range of new accessories that are compatible with both consoles have also been made available to buy. There’s nothing too significant here that you should desperately need from day one, but if you want to chuck in an extra controller or grab one of the storage expansion cards you can do so right here. With regards to the extra storage, for example, the 1TB internal SSD in the Xbox Series X console should keep you going for a little while yet. The Xbox Series S does have a smaller 512GB SSD, though, so there’s a greater risk of filling that up first. For those of you bringing over your library of backwards compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox One games, we’d suggest buying a more affordable external hard drive that’ll give you a lot more room for your money for now. In the UK: In Europe: In the US:

Xbox Series X / S Games At last, the games. Exactly what we will be playing on our Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S once they’re in our hands? Well, it certainly won’t be Halo Infinite anymore. The 343 Industries shooter and Microsoft’s big calling card was set to be the console’s major launch title but was recently pushed back to 2021. Other first-party releases – such as Fable, State of Decay 3 and Forza – will not make the launch window, either. So, what does that leave us with, then? Um, well, not a whole lot of new games right off the bat. Of course, there are the various upgraded versions of previous Xbox One releases that you can play, but most of those will be free if you bought the current-gen version. You’ve also got the 100 or so games to work through on Xbox Game Pass. Without much else to go on, we’ve put a few of the biggest Xbox Series X releases announced so far below for you to peruse or pre-order. You can also look ahead to all the other Xbox Series X games announced so far. In the UK: In the US:

Need more info on the new Xbox consoles? Good news! We’ve lots of in-depth guides to various aspects of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Those clever clogs over at Digital Foundry have got stuck into all the finest details in their look at the Xbox Series X specs to get an idea of the console’s power. For further info on the new tech, you can check out our guides to the new Xbox controller and the Xbox Series X console design.

Do you think you’ll hold out for more stock and pick up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then? You might be waiting for more PS5 stock instead, but that’s looking just as difficult to get hold of right now. However, more is coming before the end of the year too! Keep your eyes on this page for all the latest news.