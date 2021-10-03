Some stores in the US have begun to display advertising material for a new one 512GB SSD memory expansion for Xbox Series X | S of Seagate, thus giving credit to the rumors of last month.

The report comes from WindowsCentral, which spotted promotional flyers for a 1GB external SSD and the aforementioned 512GB SSD memory expansion in some US stores, both produced by Seagate, with the company expected to start advertising the product starting next week.



Seagate’s new 512GB memory expansion promotional material and 1TB external SSD for Xbox Series X | S

In the second case we are talking about an expansion unit practically identical to that available since the launch of Microsoft consoles, but with half the memory and, of course, sold at a lower price. According to reports from last month, the new 512 GB denomination will be available starting November 14. The price should be around 125 euros, against the 250 euros to which the 1GB one is sold, which could make the product very attractive for those who want to expand the storage space of their console without spending too much.

To know with certainty all the details of the new memory expansion we just have to wait for news from Seagate itself. In the meantime, Dolby Vision support has been available to all Xbox Series X | S users for a few days, with over 100 games that already support the HDR standard or will soon.