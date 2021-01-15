The list of games that are added to offer an improved version on Xbox Series X / S continues to grow. And it is the turn of one of those fighting games that has managed to convince many fans of a classic license such as Samurai Shodown. The latest SNK title will see its performance improved on the new consoles, having confirmed the date for the Samurai Shodown improvements on Xbox Series X / S, as well as the improvements to be included.
On the official channel of SNK YouTube A trailer has been released that exposes all the details about the Samurai Shodown improvements on Xbox Series X / S. These will arrive via update, supporting Smart Delivery, so depending on the hardware where it is installed, it will choose the correct version, and if you bought the game on Xbox One, automatically and for free, you will have the improved version.
Next March 16 This improved version will arrive and will be available to be updated in the new generation hardware. And what has been emphasized is that the game will support 120fps on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Regarding the rest of the qualities, it must be assumed that it will be a game that will take advantage of the loading speed, which can make enjoying the combats of this spectacular renewed classic much more fluid.
And is that if you thought that Samurai shodown is a game that now has little to contribute, among the new fighters who will arrive via the Season Pass, and these improvements, those who are passionate about fighting games will have one more excuse to continue enjoying with Samurai Shodown improvements on Xbox Series X / S. To this must be added the new information about Kings of Fighters XV, the new of this other famous fighting license, which revealed its trailer and confirmed that it would arrive in 2021, without confirming the platforms on which it will do so.
Presumably, Kings of Fighters XV will arrive on the same platforms that it has seen the light of day. Samurai Shodown, which revolutionized the genre last year with its latest installment. A delivery that you can enjoy on Xbox consoles, knowing that Starting March 16, you can do it with the Samurai Shodown improvements on Xbox Series X / S, via Smart Delivery.
